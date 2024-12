NEW YORK CITY — Global sports streaming platform DAZN has signed an office lease at 470 Park Avenue South, a 300,000-square-foot complex in Midtown Manhattan. The square footage was not disclosed. DAZN will occupy the entire 14th floor for its new corporate headquarters. Nicholas Farmakis and John Johnson Jr. of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Amrich, Neil King III, James Ackerson and Josh Pernice of CBRE represented the landlord, SJP Properties.