REBusinessOnline

DB Capital Acquires 150-Unit Multifamily Property in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm DB Capital has acquired Laurel Woods, a 150-unit multifamily property in North Austin. Built in the 1980s, the complex features one- and two-bedroom units across 12 two-story buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, basketball court and outdoor grilling and picnic areas. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the community as Summit at Westwood.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  