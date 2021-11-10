DB Capital Acquires 150-Unit Multifamily Property in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm DB Capital has acquired Laurel Woods, a 150-unit multifamily property in North Austin. Built in the 1980s, the complex features one- and two-bedroom units across 12 two-story buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, basketball court and outdoor grilling and picnic areas. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the community as Summit at Westwood.