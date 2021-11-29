REBusinessOnline

DB Capital Acquires 352-Unit Salado Springs Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Salado-Springs-San-Antonio

The apartment community formerly known as Salado Springs in San Antonio totals 352 units. The property was built in 1997.

SAN ANTONIO — Los Angeles-based investment firm DB Capital Management has acquired Salado Springs, a 352-unit apartment community located on the north-central side of San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, pet play area and a media room. San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze sold the property, which was originally built in 1997, to DB Capital for an undisclosed price. The new ownership plans to invest about $6.5 million in capital improvements and to rebrand the property as Summit at Salado Springs.

