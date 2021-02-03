REBusinessOnline

DB Capital Management Acquires 422-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

1735-Rutland-Austin

Pictured is 1735 Rutland, one of three properties in DB Capital Management's newly acquired Austin portfolio.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based investment firm DB Capital Management has acquired a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 422 units in North Austin. The properties were built in the early 1980s, range in size from 130 to 160 units and were collectively 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. DB Capital Management will implement a two-year value-add program focused on upgrading unit interiors and mechanical systems. Michael Wardlaw, Charles Cirar and Colin Cannata of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  