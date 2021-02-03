DB Capital Management Acquires 422-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in North Austin

Pictured is 1735 Rutland, one of three properties in DB Capital Management's newly acquired Austin portfolio.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based investment firm DB Capital Management has acquired a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 422 units in North Austin. The properties were built in the early 1980s, range in size from 130 to 160 units and were collectively 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. DB Capital Management will implement a two-year value-add program focused on upgrading unit interiors and mechanical systems. Michael Wardlaw, Charles Cirar and Colin Cannata of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.