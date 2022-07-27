REBusinessOnline

DB Capital, Sabal Financial Acquire 228-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between California-based DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has acquired Villas of Henderson Pass, a 228-unit multifamily property located on the north side of San Antonio. Built in 1986, the property offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units across 20 two- and three-story buildings. The asset was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. The new ownership plans to upgrade the unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces and to rebrand the property as Summit Henderson Pass. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  