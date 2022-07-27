DB Capital, Sabal Financial Acquire 228-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between California-based DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has acquired Villas of Henderson Pass, a 228-unit multifamily property located on the north side of San Antonio. Built in 1986, the property offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units across 20 two- and three-story buildings. The asset was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. The new ownership plans to upgrade the unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces and to rebrand the property as Summit Henderson Pass. The seller was not disclosed.