DC Blox, Brasfield & Gorrie Break Ground on Data Center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — DC Blox, a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers, has broken ground on a multi-tenant regional data center in Greenville. With an initial capacity of 1 MW of critical load, the first phase of DC Blox’s new Greenville data center is set to be completed by the third quarter of 2021. The Atlanta-based firm is partnering with Brasfield & Gorrie, a privately held construction firm, on the project.

When complete, the data center will offer access to DC Blox’s private and redundant ecosystem, interconnecting the company’s portfolio of data centers throughout the Southeast. The address for the center is 33 Global Drive.

DC Blox’s Greenville data center will be located on an 8.5 acre campus in the Global Business Park off Interstate 85. Upon full buildout, the facility will feature six distinct data halls with 54,000 square feet of data center space with a full critical load capable of supporting 18 megawatts of power. The data center will also include approximately 7,000 square feet of secure storage, as well as shared and dedicated office space.

The new data center will bring an expected investment of over $200 million combined between DC Blox and their tenant customers over the next few years.