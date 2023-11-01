Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Initial customer move-in at the Douglasville campus is expected for third-quarter 2025. (Rendering courtesy of DC Blox)
DC Blox Breaks Ground on $1.2B Data Center Campus in Douglasville, Georgia

by John Nelson

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Data center developer and operator DC Blox has broken ground on a $1.2 billion data center campus in Douglasville, about 22 miles west of Atlanta. Situated on a 55-acre site, the two-story data center campus will feature 12 data halls totaling 750,000 square feet.

Tenants will have access to 180 MW of power and will be connected to DC Blox’s nearly 500-mile dark fiber route, which is slated for completion before the end of the year. The east-west fiber path will connect the company’s major hubs in Atlanta to its holdings in Augusta and on to its newly opened DC Blox Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach.

Initial customer move-in at the Douglasville campus is expected for third-quarter 2025. DC Blox is using tax incentives coordinated by Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership to help fund the development. The design-build team includes Evans General Contractors, DLB Associates, Bennett & Pless and Corgan, Thomas & Hutton.

