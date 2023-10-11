Wednesday, October 11, 2023
DC Blox has commitments from Google and Meta to utilize subsea cables at the firm's 125,000-square-foot Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station.
Data CentersDevelopmentIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

DC Blox Opens 125,000 SF Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

by John Nelson

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — DC Blox, a data center provider based in Atlanta, has opened its Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach. The 125,000-square-foot facility is equipped with 19 megawatts (mW) of power and can host up to five subsea cables and colocation space for network and cable operators, communications providers, local enterprises and partners. DC Blox is also building a dark fiber route from the new facility to its communications hub in Atlanta.

Google has announced two subsea cables that will land at the Myrtle Beach station, including the Firmina cable connecting Myrtle Beach to Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, and the Nuvem cable to connect to Portugal and Bermuda. Edge Holdings (a subsidiary of Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram) has announced that it plans to land its Anjana cable connecting to Spain.

