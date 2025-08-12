Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Data CentersDevelopmentGeorgiaLoansSoutheast

DC Blox Secures $1.15B Construction Financing for Data Center Campus in Douglas County, Georgia

by John Nelson

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA. — DC Blox has obtained $1.15 billion in construction financing for a new data center campus coming to Douglas County, which sits west of Atlanta. ING Capital LLC, Mizuho Bank Ltd. and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking served as lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the financing package.

Other participating capital sources include First Citizens Bank, CoBank ACB, LBBW, Toronto-Dominion Bank, KeyBank and Huntington National Bank. The funds will support the development of a 120-megawatt (MW) data center and include campus expansion to support an additional 80 MW of space.

The financing follows DC Blox securing a $265 million green loan and equity from Post Road Group for the project. DC Blox expects the campus, which will be utilized by cloud and AI users, to be available as early as 2027. The developer and operator has a data center underway in the county, as well as in Conyers, Ga., with a few more scattered around the Southeast.

