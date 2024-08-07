Wednesday, August 7, 2024
The Thompson San Antonio hotel is located in the city's RiverWalk area and is housed in a 20-story building that also includes residential and retail/restaurant uses.
DC Partners Receives $42M Refinancing for Thompson San Antonio Hotel

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based development and investment firm DC Partners has received a $42 million refinancing for the Thompson San Antonio Hotel. Completed in late 2020, the hotel is part of a 20-story mixed-use building and features 162 rooms, two restaurants, a spa, fitness center and 5,000 square feet of conference facilities. The financing consists of a $27.3 million loan provided by South Florida-based REIT Sunrise Realty Trust and a $14.7 million loan provided by Southern Realty Trust, both of which are business units of Tannenbaum Capital Group. Thompson is part of the Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) family of brands, and the building also houses 59 for-sale residences.

