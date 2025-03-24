DC Partners to Develop 22-Acre Hospitality, Retail Project in Fredericksburg, Texas

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS — Houston-based DC Partners will develop The Meuse, a 22-acre hospitality and retail project in Fredericksburg, about 80 miles west of Austin. Named after town founder John Meusebach and designed by Merriman Anderson Architects, The Meuse will comprise an 212-room boutique hotel and 72,300-square-foot retail district. The hotel will offer a full-service restaurant, lobby bar, event venue and a pool deck and lounge. The adjacent retail district, which will be leased by Colliers, will feature boutique shops, artisanal markets and locally inspired food-and-beverage concepts, as well as open-air spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring and to be complete in late 2027.