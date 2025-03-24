Monday, March 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Meuse-Fredericksburg-Texas
Interior design of the hotel component of The Meuse, a 22-acre development in Fredericksburg, will be led by Curioso. Other project partners include structural engineer SCA Consulting Engineers, mechanical electrical and plumbing engineer Schmidt & Stacy, landscape architect Dunaway and construction manager Satterfield & Pontikes.
DevelopmentHospitalityRestaurantRetailTexas

DC Partners to Develop 22-Acre Hospitality, Retail Project in Fredericksburg, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS — Houston-based DC Partners will develop The Meuse, a 22-acre hospitality and retail project in Fredericksburg, about 80 miles west of Austin. Named after town founder John Meusebach and designed by Merriman Anderson Architects, The Meuse will comprise an 212-room boutique hotel and 72,300-square-foot retail district. The hotel will offer a full-service restaurant, lobby bar, event venue and a pool deck and lounge. The adjacent retail district, which will be leased by Colliers, will feature boutique shops, artisanal markets and locally inspired food-and-beverage concepts, as well as open-air spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring and to be complete in late 2027.

You may also like

Woodfield Development Completes 280-Unit Apartment Community in Savannah

HCA Healthcare Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF Medical...

ARK Homes Delivers 237-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Brunswick,...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 146,544 SF...

HLI Partners, Whitley Capital to Develop 116,000 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 451-Unit Self-Storage...

Exacta Systems Signs 15,908 SF Office Lease in...

JLL Secures $55.6M in Financing for Luxury Build-to-Rent...

Saladworks to Open First Kansas City-Area Location in...