Monday, August 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Kimpton-Fredericksburg
The Kimpton Fredericksburg will mark the luxury hotel brand’s fourth location in Texas and its first in the Texas Hill Country.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

DC Partners Tops Out 210-Room Hotel in Fredericksburg, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS — Houston-based developer DC Partners has topped out a 210-room hotel in the Central Texas city of Fredericksburg that will be operated under IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Kimpton brand. Designed by Merriman Anderson Architects with interiors by Curioso, the Kimpton Fredericksburg will be located within The Meuse, a 22-acre mixed-use development. The property will feature a full-service restaurant and bar, along with a poolside bar and lounge. Additional amenities will include a 10,000-square-foot outdoor pool and deck, fitness center, café and 18,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space. Construction began last summer. The opening is scheduled for 2027.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges Recapitalization of 1,546-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 767,520 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94,532 SF...

Joint Venture Begins Leasing 43-Story Apartment Tower in...

Partnership Underway on Renovation of 22-Story Office Building...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $15.7M Sale of Multifamily...

Minto Communities Sells Land in South Florida to...

Marcus, Wood Partners to Develop 280-Unit Apartment Community...

Gateway Jax Signs Six Tenants at $1B Pearl...