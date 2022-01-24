REBusinessOnline

DCG Arranges $34M Acquisition of South Meadows Promenade Shopping Center in Reno

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Retail, Western

South-Meadows-Promenade-Reno-NV

South Meadows Promenade is a 80,000-square-foot shopping center in Reno, Nev.

RENO, NEV. — DCG has brokered the purchase of South Meadows Promenade, a retail center located on the corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double R Boulevard in Reno. An investor in a 1031 exchange acquired the property for $34 million. The name of the seller was not released.

At the time of escrow, the 80,000-square-foot shopping center was 100 percent occupied. Current tenants include Sprouts Farmers Market, Marshalls, Pet Station, The Joint Chiropractic, Chase Bank, Chipotle, Panda Express, Starbucks Coffee, Blaze Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Sports Clips. Truckee Meadows Construction built the asset in 2017.

Tom Fennell, Chris Shanks and Matt DeRicco of DCG represented the buyer in the deal.

