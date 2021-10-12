DCG Arranges $5.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Sparks, Nevada

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Located at 1610 and 1630 Kleppe Lane in Sparks, Nev., the portfolio features two industrial buildings.

SPARKS, NEV. — DCG has arranged the sale of an industrial portfolio located at 1610 and 1630 Kleppe Lane in Sparks. An undisclosed buyer acquired the portfolio for $5.4 million.

Situated in the Sparks industrial submarket, the two-building asset also included an adjacent three-acre yard for a total of six acres of occupied space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by Herc Rentals, Vertical Iron Works and Drake Anthony Co.

Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow, Nick Knecht and Tom Fennell of DCG represented the seller, Community Foundation, in the deal.