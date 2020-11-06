REBusinessOnline

DCG Brokers $1.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Midtown Reno

941-S-Virginia-St-Reno-NV

Located at 941 S. Virginia St. in Reno, Best Bet Motor Lodge is a multifamily-converted motel property.

RENO, NEV. — Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) has negotiated the sale a multifamily property located at 941 S. Virginia St. in Reno’s midtown district. Leah Bader sold the property to JRK Investments LCC for $1.9 million.

The 8,080-square-foot asset, Best Bet Motor Lodge, is a multifamily-converted motel asset on 0.33 acres. The number of units were not disclosed.

Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of DCG Multifamily represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

