DCG Brokers $1.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Midtown Reno
RENO, NEV. — Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) has negotiated the sale a multifamily property located at 941 S. Virginia St. in Reno’s midtown district. Leah Bader sold the property to JRK Investments LCC for $1.9 million.
The 8,080-square-foot asset, Best Bet Motor Lodge, is a multifamily-converted motel asset on 0.33 acres. The number of units were not disclosed.
Trevor Richardson and Chris Moton of DCG Multifamily represented the buyer and seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.