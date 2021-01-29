REBusinessOnline

DCHFA Finances 112-Unit Affordable Housing Development in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed a 112-unit affordable housing development in Washington, D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood on the city’s southeast side. Mid-Atlantic Realty Partners and Taylor Adams Associates are the borrowers and co-developers of the $52.6 million development.

DCHFA financed the project with a $27 million in tax-exempt bond financing and the underwriting of $20.6 million in 4 percent low income housing tax credits (LIHTC). Additionally, the DC Department of Housing and Community Development is providing a $16.5 million loan from its Housing Production Trust Fund for the property.

The new community will be located at 2442 Martin Luther King Ave SE, just 500 feet from the Anacostia Metro Station. The apartments will be priced at 30 to 50 percent of area median income relative to Ward 8’s Anacostia neighborhood.

The property will consist of 24 one-bedroom, 57 two-bedroom and 31 three-bedroom apartments. Six units will be designated Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) units and will be supported by the Local Rent Supplement Program. Community Connections of DC will provide supportive services for the residents of the PSH units. The community’s planned amenities include a business center, community room and a parking garage with 49 parking spaces that will be free to residents.

DCHFA is a financial intermediary and administrator of affordable housing programs and resources for the District of Columbia.

