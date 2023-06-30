Friday, June 30, 2023
DCHFA Provides $63.2M Financing for Redevelopment of Affordable Housing Community in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $63.2 million in tax-exempt bonds for the rehabilitation of Worthington Woods Apartments in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Originally built in 1944 and renovated in 2002, the property comprises 394 affordable housing apartments.

The Worthington Woods Tenants Association acquired the building and selected Montgomery Housing Partnership Inc. and the Anacostia Economic Development Corp. to oversee the $133.6 million overhaul. The DCHFA also underwrote $45.5 million and $9.1 million in federal and local Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for the preservation of the affordable apartments. Additionally, the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development is providing a $38.8 million loan from the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program for this project.

Following the redevelopment, Worthington Woods will feature units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts reserved for residents earning 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a playground, community room, laundry facilities, onsite tenant services and 156 parking spaces. Communities Together Inc. will provide resident services to tenants.

