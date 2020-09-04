DCHFA Provides $78M Financing for Affordable Assisted Living Development in D.C.

The Residences at Kenilworth Park will offer 157 seniors housing units in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 7.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) is funding the construction of The Residences at Kenilworth Park, an affordable assisted living community in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 7. DCHFA issued $58 million in bond financing and underwrote $20 million in 4 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing for the 157-unit development. Apartments at The Residences at Kenilworth Park will be reserved for seniors age 60 and above who require assistance with two or more activities of daily living. Residents must earn 60 percent or less of the annual median income (AMI), and includes Medicaid recipients. National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions Inc., Gragg Cardona Partners, The Carding Group and HallBridge Partners make up the development team constructing the five-story building. Total development costs are estimated at $85 million. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.