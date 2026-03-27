DCHFA Provides Financing for 178-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided financing to rehabilitate Henson Ridge II, a 178-unit affordable housing community located in the Douglass neighborhood of Ward 8 in Washington, D.C. DCHFA issued $40 million in tax exempt bonds, along with $37.5 million in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity and $9.3 million in District of Columbia LIHTC equity.

Urban Atlantic Development LLC and Capitol Housing Partners LLC (a subsidiary of the DCHA) are the developers planning to rehabilitate Henson Ridge II. The proposed $103 million rehabilitation is made up of 64 LIHTC units and 114 project-based voucher (PBV) units. The scope of work for the rehabilitation includes replacement of roofs, windows, doors, kitchens and bathrooms, as well as improvements to modernize the HVAC/mechanical systems. The mix of units consists of 52 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom, 50 three-bedroom, 38 four-bedroom and 10 five-bedroom units. All units will be reserved for residents earning 30 and 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). The 30 percent AMI units will benefit from PBV operating subsidies.