DCI Group Breaks Ground on 62-Acre Waukee Towne Center in Suburban Des Moines

WAUKEE, IOWA — General contractor DCI Group Inc. has broken ground on Waukee Towne Center in suburban Des Moines. Pierson Cos. is developing the 62-acre project, and Ryan Cos. is building the 148,000-square-foot Target store that will anchor the development. Corell Contractor Inc. is currently performing earthwork. Located at the intersection of Hickman and Alice’s roads, the development will include retail, entertainment and restaurant space overlooking an eight-acre lake with a fountain. Seasonal amenities will include a winter ice skating rink, summer game area, playground and amphitheater. A timeline for completion was not provided.