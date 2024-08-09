Friday, August 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1251-Avenue-of-the-Americas
DCMA is taking the entire 49th floor at 1251 Avenue of the Americas.
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

DCMA Signs 44,100 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. (DCMA) has signed a 20-year, 44,100-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The financial services firm will occupy the entire 49th floor at 1251 Avenue of the Americas. Erik Schmall and Scott Weiss of Savills represented DCMA in the lease negotiations. David Falk and Peter Shimkin of Newmark represented the landlord, Mitsui Fudosan America. A tenant-only conference facility is under construction at the building, and the lobby was recently renovated. Three new food-and-beverage concepts are also set to open at the building in the coming weeks.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 189-Unit Apartment...

JLL Arranges $23.3M in Acquisition Financing for Central...

GID Acquires 111,400 SF Industrial Building in Pennsauken,...

Rosewood Realty Group Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Manhattan...

Finmarc Sells Land in Northern Virginia to Data...

Cypressbrook Negotiates 41,274 SF Industrial Sublease in North...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36.8M Sale of Northern...

NewCourtland Completes 178-Unit Mixed-Income Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $10M Loan for Refinancing of...