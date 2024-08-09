DCMA Signs 44,100 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. (DCMA) has signed a 20-year, 44,100-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The financial services firm will occupy the entire 49th floor at 1251 Avenue of the Americas. Erik Schmall and Scott Weiss of Savills represented DCMA in the lease negotiations. David Falk and Peter Shimkin of Newmark represented the landlord, Mitsui Fudosan America. A tenant-only conference facility is under construction at the building, and the lobby was recently renovated. Three new food-and-beverage concepts are also set to open at the building in the coming weeks.