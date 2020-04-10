REBusinessOnline

DCP Quebec Divests of Multi-Tenant Commercial Asset in Colorado for $4.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Net Lease, Office, Retail, Western

7315-7375-E-128th-Ave-Thornton-CO

At the time of sale, the property at 7315-7375 E. 128th Ave. in Thornton, Colo., was fully occupied by four tenants.

THORNTON, COLO. — DCP Quebec has completed the disposition of a multi-tenant, net-lease investment building located at 7315-7375 E. 128th Ave. in Thornton. YC Inc. acquired the property for $4.9 million.

Built 2018 on 1.7 acres, the property features 8,573 square feet of space. At the time of sale, four tenants fully occupied the asset.

Matt Call and Ian Elfner of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller, while Jae Kim of RE/MAX 100 represented the buyer in the transaction.

