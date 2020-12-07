DD’s Discounts to Occupy 17,656 SF Within Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

DORAVILLE, GA. — DD’s Discounts has signed a lease to occupy 17,656 square feet of space within Pinetree Plaza in Doraville. A timeline for the store opening was not disclosed. Halpern Enterprises Inc. has owned, leased and managed Pinetree Plaza for more than 60 years. The 206,496-square-foot shopping center is located at 5289 Buford Highway, 16 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Other tenants at the center include Supermercado Chicago, LanZhou Ramen, Bo Bo Garden Asian Cuisine, Dim Sum Heaven, Mango Mango and I-CE-NY. Pinetree Plaza is also home to Mundo Hispánico, Atlanta’s largest Spanish-language newspaper, which moved into Halpern’s former office headquarters in 2018.

DD’s Discounts operates 270 locations in 20 states and offers discounted apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions.