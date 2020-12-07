REBusinessOnline

DD’s Discounts to Occupy 17,656 SF Within Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

Tenants at Pinetree Plaza include Supermercado Chicago, LanZhou Ramen, Bo Bo Garden Asian Cuisine, Dim Sum Heaven, Mango Mango and I-CE-NY.

DORAVILLE, GA. DD’s Discounts has signed a lease to occupy 17,656 square feet of space within Pinetree Plaza in Doraville. A timeline for the store opening was not disclosed. Halpern Enterprises Inc. has owned, leased and managed Pinetree Plaza for more than 60 years. The 206,496-square-foot shopping center is located at 5289 Buford Highway, 16 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Other tenants at the center include Supermercado Chicago, LanZhou Ramen, Bo Bo Garden Asian Cuisine, Dim Sum Heaven, Mango Mango and I-CE-NY. Pinetree Plaza is also home to Mundo Hispánico, Atlanta’s largest Spanish-language newspaper, which moved into Halpern’s former office headquarters in 2018.

DD’s Discounts operates 270 locations in 20 states and offers discounted apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  