DD’s Discounts to Open 22,000 SF Store in Columbia, South Carolina on Oct. 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DD’s Discounts will open a 22,000-square-foot store within Fashion Place Shopping Center in Columbia Friday, Oct. 24. The property will be located at 2720 Decker Blvd., 10 miles northeast of downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina. This will be dd’s Discounts third location in South Carolina and 270th overall in 20 states. Jake Dugan of JBL Asset Management represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.