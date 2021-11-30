REBusinessOnline

DD’s Discounts to Open at Market Square Shopping Center in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — DD’s Discounts, owned by Ross Stores Inc., has signed a lease to open and operate an 18,000-square-foot store at Market Square Shopping Center in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. Other tenants at the property, located near I-55, include Walmart, Dollar Tree, Wintrust Bank and T-Mobile. Michael Horne of Newcastle Properties represented ownership on an internal basis. Andy Bulson of Mid-America Real Estate represented the tenant. Newcastle owns and operates 82 properties in 23 states.

