De La Vega Development Completes Demolition Work for 27-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based firm De La Vega Development has completed demolition of the former Affiliated Computer Services building at 2828 N. Haskell Ave. in Dallas. The property was temporarily known as The Leaning Tower of Dallas following a failed demolition attempt on Feb. 16 that left part of the building standing at a sharp angle. The site is the future home of The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use development that will feature about 5 million square feet of residential, hospitality, retail, restaurant and entertainment space, as well as a 3.5-acre park. Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition LLC is the contractor that handled the demolition work.