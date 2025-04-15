Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pavilions-at-The-Central-Dallas
The Pavilions at The Central will be the centerpiece of De La Vega's larger mixed-use project in North Dallas. The team is in the process of assembling a mix of local, out-of-state, and first-to-market tenants for the pavilions, which are expected to be fully complete later this summer.
DevelopmentRetailTexas

De La Vega Development Nears Completion of Phase I of North Dallas Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — De La Vega Development is nearing completion of Phase I of The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use project located at the corner of North Haskell Avenue and the North Central Expressway in North Dallas. Phase I of the project features a central communal park known as The Pavilions at The Central that can also support retail and restaurant uses. Designed in collaboration with local architecture firms GFF and Bud Creative, The Pavilions features four interconnected structures with outdoor seating that are surrounded by various biophilic elements and spaces that promote communal gathering. In addition, the space is located across from The Oliver, a 19-story apartment building that developer StreetLights Residential recently began leasing. Full completion of the park and pavilions is slated for the summer.

You may also like

Sam’s Club to Remodel All 600 Stores

BWE Secures $22.3M Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Hoffman & Associates Signs Four New Restaurants to...

Fein Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Echo Lake Apartments...

JLL Brokers Sale of 297,640 SF Cold Storage...

Leon Industrial Begins Construction on 118,178 SF Project...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 116-Unit Candle Chase Apartments...

Ritchie Group to Develop 3.2 MSF Spec Industrial...

Berkadia Secures $31.5M Bridge Loan for Apartment Project...