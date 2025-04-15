De La Vega Development Nears Completion of Phase I of North Dallas Mixed-Use Project

DALLAS — De La Vega Development is nearing completion of Phase I of The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use project located at the corner of North Haskell Avenue and the North Central Expressway in North Dallas. Phase I of the project features a central communal park known as The Pavilions at The Central that can also support retail and restaurant uses. Designed in collaboration with local architecture firms GFF and Bud Creative, The Pavilions features four interconnected structures with outdoor seating that are surrounded by various biophilic elements and spaces that promote communal gathering. In addition, the space is located across from The Oliver, a 19-story apartment building that developer StreetLights Residential recently began leasing. Full completion of the park and pavilions is slated for the summer.