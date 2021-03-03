De La Vega Nears Completion of Phase I of The Central Mixed-Use Project in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

The Central lies adjacent to North Central Expressway and Uptown, with proximity to East Dallas, Highland Park, the Dallas Arts District and Deep Ellum.

DALLAS — Dallas-based De La Vega Development is nearing completion of Phase I of The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use project located at the former site of the Leaning Tower of Dallas. In February 2020, the building at the site, an 11-story office tower that was constructed in 1971 for Southland Corp., was demolished but did not entirely collapse, earning it the name Leaning Tower of Dallas. Phase I of The Central currently includes 350,000 square feet of office space, a 350-unit apartment community by local developer StreetLights Residential, 29,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a four-acre centerpiece park. Complementing this first phase, JPI is currently constructing a multifamily community, bringing an additional 430 residences to the development. Construction of Phase II is set to begin in the fourth quarter. Falcon Realty Advisors has been tapped to lease the retail and restaurant space.