De La Vega, StreetLights Break Ground on 27-Acre Mixed-Use Development in North Dallas

The-Oliver-Central-Dallas

Units at The Oliver, which is part of Phase I of De La Vega Development's mixed-use project, The Central, will range in size from 585 to 1,830 square feet.

DALLAS — Two locally based firms, De La Vega Development and StreetLights Residential, have broken ground on Phase I of The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use project located at the corner of North Haskell Avenue and the Dallas North Tollway. The initial phase comprises a park within the center of the site, development of which will be led by De La Vega, and The Oliver, a 321-unit apartment building that StreetLights will develop in partnership with Mitsui Fudosan America. Both pieces of the project are slated for December 2023 completions. Units at The Oliver will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and a dog park. Additional plans for The Central ultimately call for more than 4 million square feet of office, residential and retail/restaurant space, as well as dedicated open green spaces and event areas.

