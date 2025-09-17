Wednesday, September 17, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

De Well Container Shipping Signs 248,262 SF Industrial Lease in Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — De Well Container Shipping has signed a 248,262-square-foot industrial lease in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The New York-based logistics company will occupy space at Building 1 at the Baytown 10 development along I-10. Tyler Maner, Jeremy Lumbreras and Jake Linderman of Stream Realty Partners, along with and Andrew Lara with Lara CRE Group, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Richard Quarles, Mark Nicholas and Joseph Berwick with JLL represented the landlord, Archway Properties.

