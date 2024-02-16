Deacon Development Nears Completion of Three Multifamily Communities in Oregon Totaling 352 Units

PORTLAND AND SALEM, ORE. — Deacon Development is nearing completion on three apartment properties, totaling 352 units, in Portland and Salem — Rivenwood, Merx and Paceline. CloudTen Residential will oversee all lease-up and management activities at the assets.

Situated in Portland’s Slabtown submarket, the seven-story Merx will feature 126 studio and one-bedroom apartments ranging from 297 square feet to 453 square feet. Originally the site of Sylvia’s Grocery, which opened in 1884, Merx (short for mercantile) will offer a resident lounge, coffee bar, private outdoor terrace and rooftop deck, as well as ground-floor retail space. Pre-leasing is slated to begin this month with units ready for move-in late April 2024.

Located at 1341 N. Killingworth St. in Portland, Paceline will feature 69 studio and one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 350 square feet to 460 square feet. All apartments will include in-unit washers/dryers, custom casework, quartz countertops and expansive windows. Community amenities will include package lockers, bike parking and a rooftop deck. Completion is scheduled for June 2024.

The five-story Rivenwood, located at 420 Center St. NE in downtown Salem, will offer 157 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 370 square feet to 849 square feet. Apartments will include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers/dryers and balconies on select units. Onsite amenities will include parking, a resident lounge, rooftop deck with barbecues and outdoor games, electric vehicle parking, bike storage, package lockers, a coffee and tea lounge, and pet wash. Pre-leasing is slated for spring 2024, with units ready for move-in summer 2024.