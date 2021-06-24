REBusinessOnline

DealPoint Merrill Acquires 158,000 SF Retail Power Center in Meriden, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

Centennial-Plaza-Meriden-Connecticut

Centennial Plaza in Meriden, Connecticut, totals 158,000 square feet.

MERIDEN, CONN. — Los Angeles-based investment firm DealPoint Merrill has acquired Centennial Plaza, a 158,000-square-foot retail power center in Meriden, located in the southern-central part of the state. The seller was not disclosed. Joe French and Kodi Traver of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal in conjunction with David Frank of DealPoint Merrill. The new ownership plans to upgrade the 11-acre property with a $5.2 million renovation.

