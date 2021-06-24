DealPoint Merrill Acquires 158,000 SF Retail Power Center in Meriden, Connecticut
MERIDEN, CONN. — Los Angeles-based investment firm DealPoint Merrill has acquired Centennial Plaza, a 158,000-square-foot retail power center in Meriden, located in the southern-central part of the state. The seller was not disclosed. Joe French and Kodi Traver of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal in conjunction with David Frank of DealPoint Merrill. The new ownership plans to upgrade the 11-acre property with a $5.2 million renovation.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.