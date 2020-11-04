DealPoint Merrill Acquires Former Kmart Shopping Center in Urbandale, Iowa
URBANDALE, IOWA — DealPoint Merrill LLC has acquired a 103,906-square-foot former Kmart shopping center in Urbandale near Des Moines. The property sits on 12 acres near I-35 and I-235. DealPoint Merrill plans to redevelop the asset into a 131,000-square-foot project with two outparcels. DealPoint Merrill’s CEO David Frank negotiated the transaction and President Sterling McGregor handled the due diligence and financing. The seller and purchase price were undisclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.