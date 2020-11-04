REBusinessOnline

DealPoint Merrill Acquires Former Kmart Shopping Center in Urbandale, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

URBANDALE, IOWA — DealPoint Merrill LLC has acquired a 103,906-square-foot former Kmart shopping center in Urbandale near Des Moines. The property sits on 12 acres near I-35 and I-235. DealPoint Merrill plans to redevelop the asset into a 131,000-square-foot project with two outparcels. DealPoint Merrill’s CEO David Frank negotiated the transaction and President Sterling McGregor handled the due diligence and financing. The seller and purchase price were undisclosed.

