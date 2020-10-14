REBusinessOnline

DealPoint Merrill Acquires Former Kroger Store in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — DealPoint Merrill LLC has acquired a 69,275-square-foot former Kroger shopping center in Sterling Heights. The property sits on seven acres at the corner of Dequindre and 18 Mile roads. DealPoint Merrill plans to redevelop the center into a 138,000-square-foot development, but further details of the project were not disclosed. DealPoint Merrill’s CEO David Frank negotiated the transaction while the company’s president, Sterling McGregor, handled the due diligence and financing. The seller and purchase price were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  