DealPoint Merrill Acquires Former Kroger Store in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — DealPoint Merrill LLC has acquired a 69,275-square-foot former Kroger shopping center in Sterling Heights. The property sits on seven acres at the corner of Dequindre and 18 Mile roads. DealPoint Merrill plans to redevelop the center into a 138,000-square-foot development, but further details of the project were not disclosed. DealPoint Merrill’s CEO David Frank negotiated the transaction while the company’s president, Sterling McGregor, handled the due diligence and financing. The seller and purchase price were undisclosed.