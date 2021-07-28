DealPoint Merrill Acquires Former Richmond Town Square Mall in Suburban Cleveland, Plans $200M Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Mixed-Use, Ohio

DealPoint Merrill plans to build a $200 million mixed-use project known as Belle Oaks Marketplace on the site of the former mall in Richmond Heights.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OHIO — DealPoint Merrill has acquired the remaining portion of the former Richmond Town Square regional mall in Richmond Heights, a suburb just east of Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 1966, the mall was once the largest enclosed shopping center in the state with over 90 stores. It closed this year.

DealPoint previously owned 33 acres of the mall site and now owns a total of 69 acres. This acquisition clears the way for the development of Belle Oaks Marketplace, a $200 million mixed-use project to be built on the site of the former mall. The 160,000-square-foot self-storage building operated by Life Storage and owned by DealPoint will remain open.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022. Upon completion, Belle Oaks Marketplace will encompass 40,000 square feet of restaurants, an outdoor entertainment venue, 791 apartment units and 315,000 square feet of grocery and retail space.