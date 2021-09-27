DealPoint Merrill Purchases 155,805 SF Shopping Center in Parma Heights, Ohio

PARMA HEIGHTS, OHIO — DealPoint Merrill has purchased The Shops at Pearl & 130th in Parma Heights, a western suburb of Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. DealPoint Merrill plans to embark on a $10 million renovation project for the 155,805-square-foot shopping center. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022. This will be the fourth major construction project launched by DealPoint Merrill in the Cleveland area. DealPoint Merrill’s David Frank and Sterling McGregor handled the due diligence and financing, while Jason Limbert and Tyler Bendicksen completed the acquisition and underwriting.