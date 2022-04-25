REBusinessOnline

DealPoint Merrill Sells Self-Storage Facility, Goodwill Store in Benbrook, Texas for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Retail, Self-Storage, Texas

BENBROOK, TEXAS — California-based investment firm DealPoint Merrill has sold a 982-unit self-storage facility in Benbrook, a southwestern suburb of Fort Worth, for $20 million. The two-story property spans 112,000 square feet and includes a 10,036-square-foot Goodwill store. The self-storage facility features entirely climate-controlled space. The buyer was not disclosed.

