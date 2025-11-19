Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansSelf-StorageTexas

Deason Financial Arranges $16.1M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Cypress, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Deason Financial Group has arranged a $16.1 million permanent loan for the acquisition of Blackhorse Storage & Postal, a 552-unit self-storage facility located in the northwestern Houston metro of Cypress. The 14.2-acre facility spans 261,206 net rentable square feet across a variety of unit types. The loan was structured with a five-year term, fixed interest rate and a 25-year amortization schedule. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale. The names of the direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.

You may also like

Creation, PGIM Begin Construction on 600,000 SF Industrial...

HPI Real Estate Breaks Ground on 396-Unit Multifamily...

Natixis Provides $260M Loan for Refinancing of Upper...

Eastern Union Arranges $33.4M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn...

Basis Industrial Receives $27M Construction Loan for Long...

EMBREY Closes on Land, Financing for 340-Unit Multifamily...

Lincoln Delivers Phase I of I-10 International Logistics...

New England Appliance Group Signs 124,000 SF Industrial...

Malman Real Estate Brokers $1.3M Sale of Industrial...