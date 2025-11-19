Deason Financial Arranges $16.1M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Deason Financial Group has arranged a $16.1 million permanent loan for the acquisition of Blackhorse Storage & Postal, a 552-unit self-storage facility located in the northwestern Houston metro of Cypress. The 14.2-acre facility spans 261,206 net rentable square feet across a variety of unit types. The loan was structured with a five-year term, fixed interest rate and a 25-year amortization schedule. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale. The names of the direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.