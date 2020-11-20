REBusinessOnline

DeBartolo, Location Finders International Sell 879,040 SF Warehouse in Monee, Illinois for $50.3M

The facility sits on 61 acres within Bailly Ridge Corporate Center.

MONEE, ILL. — DeBartolo Development LLC and Location Finders International have sold an 879,040-square-foot warehouse in Monee, a southern suburb of Chicago, for $50.3 million. Dallas-based Hillwood, a Perot company, was the buyer. Located on 61 acres within Bailly Ridge Corporate Center, the facility is named Bailly Ridge 4. It features a clear height of 36 feet, 100 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 346 trailer stalls and up to 406 car parking stalls. Principle Construction Group completed construction of the property in November 2019. Bailly Ridge Corporate Center spans 412 acres. Notable tenants include Amazon, XPO Logistics and Hancock Tires.

