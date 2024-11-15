DECA Breaks Ground on 855,330 SF Perris Gateway Distribution Facility in California’s Inland Empire

PERRIS, CALIF. — San Francisco-based DECA has broken ground on a warehouse and distribution facility within Perris Gateway, a fully entitled, speculative cross-dock development on 42 acres in Perris. The new warehouse facility is the second phase of the project, with the first phase consisting of 27,000 square feet of retail space that began construction along Ramona Expressway in March 2023.

The 855,330-square-foot industrial building will offer a clear height of 40 feet, 124 dock and four grade loading doors, separate 308 trailer stalls and ample auto parking, heavy power, on-site queuing lane and future adjacent retail amenities. The property is situated at the southeast corner of Ramona Expressway and Nevada Road, just off the Interstate 215 on/off ramp.

Andrew Starnes, Phil Lombardo and Cruise Adams of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing efforts for the warehouse facility.

DECA recently closed on a $135 million construction loan to fund the development of the new warehouse facility. The loan was provided by Affinius Capital and Bank OZK. The equity commitment originated from DECA’s principals and Wildcat Capital Management.