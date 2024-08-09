Decron Properties Acquires 334-Unit Citizen House Pflugerville Apartments in Metro Austin

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Decron Properties has acquired Citizen House Pflugerville, a 334-unit apartment community located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The garden-style property houses one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and walk-in closets. The amenity package comprises a pool with a spa and cabanas, clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen and coffee bar, a two-level fitness center with virtual training capabilities, an outdoor entertainment lounge, package lockers and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.