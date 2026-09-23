Decron Properties Acquires Apartment Property in Los Angeles for $114M

LOS ANGELES — Locally based Decron Properties has acquired 5550 Wilshire, a 163-unit apartment community in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, the seller was private equity real estate investor GID, headquartered in Atlanta. The asset sold for $114 million. Blake Rogers of JLL arranged the transaction.

Developed in 2010, 5550 Wilshire offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Amenities include a resort-style pool, hot tub, rooftop lounges, movie theater and parking for 484 vehicles. The property also includes 14,686 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is fully leased to tenants that include Chipotle, Five Guys and FedEx Office.

Decron owns and manages approximately 10,000 multifamily units and approximately 1 million square feet of retail assets across California, Washington and Arizona.