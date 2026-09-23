Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
5550-Wilshire-LA-CA
Locally based Decron Properties has acquired 5550 Wilshire, a 163-unit community developed in 2010, for $114 million. The asset is located in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles. The seller was GID.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMixed-UseMultifamilyRestaurantRetailWestern

Decron Properties Acquires Apartment Property in Los Angeles for $114M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Locally based Decron Properties has acquired 5550 Wilshire, a 163-unit apartment community in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, the seller was private equity real estate investor GID, headquartered in Atlanta. The asset sold for $114 million. Blake Rogers of JLL arranged the transaction.

Developed in 2010, 5550 Wilshire offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Amenities include a resort-style pool, hot tub, rooftop lounges, movie theater and parking for 484 vehicles. The property also includes 14,686 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is fully leased to tenants that include Chipotle, Five Guys and FedEx Office.

Decron owns and manages approximately 10,000 multifamily units and approximately 1 million square feet of retail assets across California, Washington and Arizona.

You may also like

X Capital Underway on 59,000 SF Mixed-Use Project...

Moody Rambin Arranges Sale of 33,000 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 15,000 SF...

L&L Infinite Acquires 42-Story Office Building in Midtown...

TruAmerica Buys 200-Unit Bridges at San Ramon Multifamily...

Seefried, WDP Break Ground on 269,100 SF Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $33.7M Sale of Office...

CBRE Negotiates $60M Sale of Milwaukee Multifamily Portfolio

JLL Arranges Sale of 500,406 SF Industrial Building...