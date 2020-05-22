REBusinessOnline

Decron Properties Acquires Rancho Luna Sol Multifamily Complex in Bay Area for $71.5M

Rancho Luna Sol in Fremont, Calif., features 188 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans and a swimming pool.

FREMONT, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Decron Properties has entered the Fremont market with the $71.2 million purchase of the Rancho Luna Sol apartment community. With this acquisition, the company increased its regional portfolio to 1,054 units across six properties.

Located at 3939 Monroe Ave., Rancho Luna Sol features 188 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Over the past six years, the property, which was built in 1980, received nearly $8 million in interior and exterior improvements. Unit amenities include wood-style flooring, granite countertops, custom Shaker cabinets, energy-efficient appliances and in-unit washers/dryers. The property also features a variety of outdoor spaces and offerings, including a swimming pool, for residents.

Mark Leary, John McCulloch and Robert Le Doux of Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.

