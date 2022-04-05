REBusinessOnline

Decron Properties Buys Ascent at Papago Park Apartments in Phoenix for $107.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

4950-E-Van-Buren-St-Phoenix-AZ.

Located in Phoenix, Ascent at Papago Park features 270 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

PHOENIX — Decron Properties has acquired Ascent at Papago Park, an apartment property located at 4950 E. Van Buren St. in Phoenix, for $107.5 million. The 270-unit community features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans spread across 14 two-story residential buildings. It was built in 2007

The buyer plans to undertake a two-phase capital improvement program. The first phase will include upgrading the common areas and amenities and addressing any needed repairs or upgrades to the property’s infrastructure. The second phase will include an extensive renovation of all units, including installation of updated cabinetry, countertops and appliances.

The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  