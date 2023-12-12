Decron Properties Buys Margo at The Society Multifamily Community in San Diego for $125.5M

SAN DIEGO — Decron Properties has acquired Margo at The Society, an apartment property located at 201 Del Sol Drive in San Diego, for $125.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

The acquisition was fueled through a 1031 exchange, with Decron selling two properties in Thousand Oaks — Los Robles Apartments for $102.5 million and Retreat at Thousand Oaks for $69 million — and reinvesting a portion of those funds into Margo at The Society.

Part of a mixed-use development that includes four multifamily communities, Margo at The Society features 240 one-, two and three-bedroom apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer backsplashes, soft-close cabinets and drawers, keyless entry and Nest thermostat systems. Community amenities include a resort-style pool area, fitness center and common area lounge and meeting rooms.