Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Margo-The-Society-San-Diego-CA
Margo at The Society in San Diego features 240 apartments, a pool, fitness center, common area lounge and meeting rooms.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Decron Properties Buys Margo at The Society Multifamily Community in San Diego for $125.5M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Decron Properties has acquired Margo at The Society, an apartment property located at 201 Del Sol Drive in San Diego, for $125.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

The acquisition was fueled through a 1031 exchange, with Decron selling two properties in Thousand Oaks — Los Robles Apartments for $102.5 million and Retreat at Thousand Oaks for $69 million — and reinvesting a portion of those funds into Margo at The Society.

Part of a mixed-use development that includes four multifamily communities, Margo at The Society features 240 one-, two and three-bedroom apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer backsplashes, soft-close cabinets and drawers, keyless entry and Nest thermostat systems. Community amenities include a resort-style pool area, fitness center and common area lounge and meeting rooms.

