Decron Properties Enters Arizona Market, Buys Multifamily Property in Tempe for $96.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Broadstone Rio Salado in Tempe, Ariz., features 278 apartments, a two-level fitness center, pool and spa and package lockers for resident deliveries.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Decron Properties has entered the Arizona market with the purchase of Broadstone Rio Salado, an apartment community in Tempe, for $96.1 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Completed in 2020, Broadstone Rio Salado features 278 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and in-unit washers/dryers.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa; poolside cabanas; clubhouse with demonstration kitchen and coffee bar; two-level fitness center with virtual training; outdoor entertainment lounge; on-site bike storage; package lockers for resident deliveries; and a dog park.

