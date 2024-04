MOORPARK, CALIF. — Decron Properties has completed the disposition of Ranch at Moorpark, an apartment community in Moorpark, approximately 50 miles west of Los Angeles. AEW Capital Management purchased the asset for $133.2 million.

Located at 51 Majestic Court, Ranch at Moorpark features 376 apartments, a rental office, fitness center, yoga/spin studio, resident clubhouse with chef’s kitchen, children’s play area, dog park, pool, poolside barbecue and dining areas, fire pits and seating areas.