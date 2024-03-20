Dedeaux, Basis Sell Warehouse Facility in Lebec, California for $37.1M

LEBEC, CALIF. — Dedeaux Properties and joint venture partner Basis Investment Group have completed the sale of a warehouse building, located at 5665 Dennis McCarthy Drive in Lebec, approximately 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles. An owner/user acquired the asset for $37.1 million, or $159 per square foot, in an off-market transaction.

The buyer, a national clothing and textile distributor, will relocate its operations to the 233,217-square-foot building, which features 36-foot clear heights, 29 dock-high doors and parking for 90 trailers. The property is on 12.3 acres in Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, a 20-million-square-foot, master-planned development on Interstate 5.