Dedeaux Properties Delivers 850,000 SF of Logistics Space Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Dedeaux Properties has received certificates of occupancy on five recently completed industrial developments totaling approximately 850,000 square feet in Southern California. The projects include a 167,000-square-foot warehouse in Ontario, a 326,000-square-foot warehouse in Riverside, a 165,000-square-foot high-velocity distribution center in Fontana, a 53,000-square-foot cross-dock facility in Perris, a 52,000-square-foot cross-dock property in San Bernardino and an 83,000-square-foot distribution facility in Rialto.