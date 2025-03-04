Tuesday, March 4, 2025
5770 Industrial Parkway in San Bernardino, Calif.
Dedeaux Properties recently delivered a 52,000-square-foot cross-dock facility at 5770 Industrial Parkway in San Bernardino, Calif.
Dedeaux Properties Delivers 850,000 SF of Logistics Space Across Southern California

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Dedeaux Properties has received certificates of occupancy on five recently completed industrial developments totaling approximately 850,000 square feet in Southern California. The projects include a 167,000-square-foot warehouse in Ontario, a 326,000-square-foot warehouse in Riverside, a 165,000-square-foot high-velocity distribution center in Fontana, a 53,000-square-foot cross-dock facility in Perris, a 52,000-square-foot cross-dock property in San Bernardino and an 83,000-square-foot distribution facility in Rialto.

