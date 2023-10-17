Dedeaux Properties Purchases Distribution Facility Near Los Angeles in $190M Sale-Leaseback with 99 Cents Only

COMMERCE, CALIF. — A Dedeaux Properties entity has acquired a distribution facility in the Los Angeles suburb of Commerce. 99 Cents Only Stores sold the asset for $190 million in a sale-leaseback transaction.

Situated on 24 acres at 4000 Union Pacific Ave. and 4040 Noakes Ave., the asset features 882,000 square feet of distribution space. The property is immediately adjacent to the Hobart Intermodal Railyard and located within a gated and guarded campus.

Jack Cline of Lee & Associates, in collaboration with Eastdil Secured, facilitated the sale.